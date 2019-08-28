Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Completes successful sim game

Doolittle (knee) completed a successful simulated game Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Doolittle threw 16 pitches and said he felt good afterwards. If the right-hander checks out OK on Thursday, it sounds like he could be cleared to rejoin the Nationals during their upcoming series against Miami, which begins Friday.

