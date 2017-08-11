Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Converts seventh straight save

Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 10th save of the season -- seventh with Washington -- during Thursday's win over Miami.

Doolittle has secured all seven save opportunities he's received since joining the Nationals, and he's only allowed a single run in those spots. He had a rough outing in a non-save situation, and the lefty's 3.45 ERA isn't a high-end mark, but everything looks to be clicking since he joined Washington. Doolittle projects to provide excellent numbers moving forward.