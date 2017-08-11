Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Converts seventh straight save
Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 10th save of the season -- seventh with Washington -- during Thursday's win over Miami.
Doolittle has secured all seven save opportunities he's received since joining the Nationals, and he's only allowed a single run in those spots. He had a rough outing in a non-save situation, and the lefty's 3.45 ERA isn't a high-end mark, but everything looks to be clicking since he joined Washington. Doolittle projects to provide excellent numbers moving forward.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns ninth save of season Monday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Quiets Cubs for eighth save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Fires scoreless ninth for seventh save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns third save with new team•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second save in Washington•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns save as closer•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...