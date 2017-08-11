Play

Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Converts seventh straight save

Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 10th save of the season -- seventh with Washington -- during Thursday's win over Miami.

Doolittle has secured all seven save opportunities he's received since joining the Nationals, and he's only allowed a single run in those spots. He had a rough outing in a non-save situation, and the lefty's 3.45 ERA isn't a high-end mark, but everything looks to be clicking since he joined Washington. Doolittle projects to provide excellent numbers moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast