Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Could be activated this week

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Doolittle (toe) "looked good" during a simulated game Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Dolittle faced teammates Andrew Stevenson and Pedro Severino for one simulated inning and was pleased with the results compared to the simulated game he threw Friday. The lefty will get Monday off before being re-evaluated by team doctors the following day, at which time the Nationals will likely reveal a target date for Doolittle's return. Though he has been sidelined for nearly two months with a stress reaction in his left foot, Doolittle is expected to immediately reclaim closing duties rather than being eased back into the role with the Nationals having few high-quality relief options on the roster following the trades of Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler and Shawn Kelley in addition to the season-ending foot injury suffered by Kelvin Herrera.