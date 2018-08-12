Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Could throw off mound Monday

Doolittle (toe) is set to throw off a mound Monday after tossing on flat ground Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Doolittle is yet to throw off a mound since suffering a left toe injury July 7. He's managed to shed his walking boot and successfully pitch off flat ground, but he's slated to take the next step Monday. Since Doolittle has continued to throw while on the shelf, he believes the final stages of his rehab should be quick and painless.