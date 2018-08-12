Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Could throw off mound Monday
Doolittle (toe) is set to throw off a mound Monday after tossing on flat ground Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle is yet to throw off a mound since suffering a left toe injury July 7. He's managed to shed his walking boot and successfully pitch off flat ground, but he's slated to take the next step Monday. Since Doolittle has continued to throw while on the shelf, he believes the final stages of his rehab should be quick and painless.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nearing mound work•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws sans boot•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: MRI reveals minimal change•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Another MRI on tap•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: MRI reveals stress reaction•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...