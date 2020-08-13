Doolittle is dealing with some inflammation in his right knee, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, but manager Dave Martinez revealed that he's experiencing some inflammation. It's unclear how long the southpaw will be sidelined as a result. He's displayed decreased fastball velocity over his first several appearances, and the injury could have played a slight role in the downturn in production.