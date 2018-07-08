Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Dealing with strained toe

Doolittle underwent an MRI on Saturday and was diagnosed with a strained toe, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle did not pitch Saturday as the Nationals cruised to an 18-4 win over Miami, and his availability for Sunday's game remains unclear. The Nationals appear to view the injury to be a minor issue at this point, but they may try to limit his usage if possible over the next few games.

More News
Our Latest Stories