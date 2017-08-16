Play

Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns 12th save with spotless inning

Doolittle struck out one in a spotless inning of work to earn his 12th save of the season Tuesday against the Angels.

Doolittle was dominant in this one, throwing nine of 11 pitches for strikes while retiring the side in order. He has been lights out over his last nine outings, completing nine scoreless innings in that span while allowing just six baserunners and converting all seven of his save opportunities.

