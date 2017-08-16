Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns 12th save with spotless inning
Doolittle struck out one in a spotless inning of work to earn his 12th save of the season Tuesday against the Angels.
Doolittle was dominant in this one, throwing nine of 11 pitches for strikes while retiring the side in order. He has been lights out over his last nine outings, completing nine scoreless innings in that span while allowing just six baserunners and converting all seven of his save opportunities.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects eighth save Saturday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Converts seventh straight save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns ninth save of season Monday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Quiets Cubs for eighth save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Fires scoreless ninth for seventh save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns third save with new team•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...