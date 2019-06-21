Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns 16th save

Doolittle pitched the ninth inning, not allowing a baseunner and striking out one to earn the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Doolittle entered the contest with a three-run lead and had little trouble earning his 16th save of the season. It was his second save in as many days, and he's now allowed only two baserunners and no earned runs in 3.1 innings since imploding to blow a save opportunity on June 7. He's recorded a 3.23 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 38 strikeouts across 30.2 innings this season.