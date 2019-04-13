Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns first save

Doolittle allowed one hit and a walk but posted his first save of the year in a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

This was his first save opportunity since blowing a lead on March 31, but in that opportunity, Doolittle allowed an inherited runner to score and didn't yield an earned run himself. He hasn't allowed a run to his record all year, as he has a 0.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in eight innings. He also has eight strikeouts with one save.