Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns save as closer
Doolittle gave up a run on a walk and a hit in the ninth inning, but held on to record his first save for the Nationals in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Meanwhile Ryan Madson threw a scoreless eighth inning. It's not clear which of Washington's two new relievers will be the primary closer, but it looks like Doolittle is the first option after Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Won't join new team until Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Traded to Nationals•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Records win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Touched up for pair of runs Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches third save Sunday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....