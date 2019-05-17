Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns seventh save despite two runs

Doolittle allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts while earning his seventh save in a 7-6 victory against the Mets on Thursday.

This snapped a 6.2 scoreless streak for Doolittle. During that stretch, he allowed only three hits, so this was a very uncharacteristic night. Fortunately, it didn't cost him in the saves department. Doolittle is 7-for-8 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 20 innings this season.