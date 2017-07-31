Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns third save with new team
Doolittle earned his sixth save of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
The former Athletic is 3-for-3 in save opportunities with his new team, with Sunday's perfect outing serving as redemption for the three-hit, three-run debacle in his last appearance Wednesday against Milwaukee. As long as he continues to deliver the goods, he should remain the preferred ninth-inning man for manager Dusty Baker, giving him plenty of value in all but the shallowest of leagues.
