Doolittle struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The southpaw entered the game with the Nats down 8-4, and he was able to get Didi Gregorius and Jay Bruce to swing through fastballs for his first two punchouts since coming off the injured list last week. It's been a tough season for Doolittle, and while the results Monday were encouraging, his heater topped out at 91.1 mph -- well below last year's 93.5 mph average. Unless he proves he can consistently get outs with reduced velocity, the 33-year-old is unlikely to work his way back into a share of the closer role.