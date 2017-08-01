Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Fires scoreless ninth for seventh save

Doolittle allowed a single hit during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his ninth save of the season -- fourth as a National -- during Monday's win over Miami.

Doolittle has converted each of his four save opportunities with the Nationals and appears to be the interim closer. There is potential for the lefty to take the job and run with it, but it's also worth noting that Washington has options with Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler also in the fold. Still, as long as Doolittle is receiving ninth-inning duties, he's a must-own fantasy asset.