Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Fires successful sim game
Doolittle (toe) threw a successful simulated game Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Everything apparently went off without a hitch, and the Nationals will wait and see how Doolittle feels Thursday before determining his next step. Manager Dave Martinez said "it's his call now," when asked about Doolittle's return date, so it sounds like the southpaw could be back in the fold soon if he checks out OK in the coming days. Doolittle figures to immediately resume closing duties once activated.
