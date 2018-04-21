Doolittle got the save against the Dodgers on Friday, throwing a clean ninth inning with one strikeout to close out the Nationals' 5-2 victory.

It was the fourth save in as many chances to start the campaign for the left-hander, who is also putting up solid ratios with a 2.70 ERA and 0.60 WHIP through 10 innings. The strong start to the season should only further cement his status as the primary option when it comes to save opportunities in the Washington bullpen.