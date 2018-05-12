Doolittle got another save against Arizona on Friday, working around one hit to strike out two batters in a clean ninth inning to close out Washington's 3-1 victory.

It was the second straight game with a save for the left-hander, who has now converted all eight of his save opportunities on the season and was able to lower his ERA to 1.51 and his WHIP to a minuscule 0.51 with this effort against the Diamondbacks. He's about as safe a closer option as they come and there's little reason to think he won't remain that way throughout the season.