Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets save for second straight game
Doolittle got another save against Arizona on Friday, working around one hit to strike out two batters in a clean ninth inning to close out Washington's 3-1 victory.
It was the second straight game with a save for the left-hander, who has now converted all eight of his save opportunities on the season and was able to lower his ERA to 1.51 and his WHIP to a minuscule 0.51 with this effort against the Diamondbacks. He's about as safe a closer option as they come and there's little reason to think he won't remain that way throughout the season.
