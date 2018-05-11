Doolittle got the save against Arizona on Thursday, giving up one hit and striking out one with no walks to close out the Nationals' 2-1 extra-inning victory.

Doolittle remained perfect in save opportunities, bagging his seventh of the season by preserving Washington's one-run 11th-inning lead against the Diamondbacks. He's been one of the best closers in baseball to this point in the season, as evidenced by his 1.62 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and pristine 25:3 K:BB over 16.2 innings.