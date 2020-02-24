Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Getting eased into spring
Doolittle has no timetable for his Grapefruit League debut as the Nationals carefully monitor his spring workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The left-hander's knee is the biggest concern -- it was a sore knee that produced the mechanical bad habits that led to his IL stint due to arm trouble last season -- and while Doolittle is fully healthy to begin the spring, the Nats want to keep it that way. The 60 innings he threw in 2019 was his largest total since 2014, but the 33-year-old will have Daniel Hudson and Will Harris around to take some late-inning work off his shoulders this year, even if Doolittle keeps his spot as the team's primary closer.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nationals exercise 2020 option•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 29th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Pitches clean eighth inning•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Given vote of confidence•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hit with loss Monday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns Sunday as expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...