Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Getting eased into spring

Doolittle has no timetable for his Grapefruit League debut as the Nationals carefully monitor his spring workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander's knee is the biggest concern -- it was a sore knee that produced the mechanical bad habits that led to his IL stint due to arm trouble last season -- and while Doolittle is fully healthy to begin the spring, the Nats want to keep it that way. The 60 innings he threw in 2019 was his largest total since 2014, but the 33-year-old will have Daniel Hudson and Will Harris around to take some late-inning work off his shoulders this year, even if Doolittle keeps his spot as the team's primary closer.