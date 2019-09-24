Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Given vote of confidence
Manager Dave Martinez confirmed that Doolittle remains his closer Tuesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle has no saves in the month of September, while Daniel Hudson has recorded a pair. Doolittle is still working his way back from a knee injury but hasn't been bad over the course of the month, allowing just one run and one hit in five innings while posting a 4:2 K:BB. Martinez did add that he's not afraid to use Doolittle in the eighth inning, however, so there's no guarantee that the next save opportunity will be his.
