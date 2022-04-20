The Nationals placed Doolittle on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left elbow.
According to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, Doolittle informed the Nationals of the injury following his relief appearance in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Arizona. The severity of Doolittle's elbow sprain may not be known until he's sent in for an MRI, but the fact that he's dealing with an arm-related injury likely portends an absence of more than the minimum 10 days. Doolittle had enjoyed a nice start to the 2022 campaign, striking out six over 5.1 scoreless frames while allowing just one baserunner.