Doolittle (elbow) is scheduled to pitch Friday with Double-A Harrisburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

This will mark the first string of back-to-back appearances for Doolittle, who worked a 1-2-3 inning Thursday night with Low-A Fredericksburg. The veteran southpaw could be a consideration for the Nationals' bullpen by early next week as he nears the end of his recovery from July 2022 surgery to repair a partial UCL tear in his left elbow.

More News