Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs backdoor win
Doolittle (2-0) blew a save opportunity but still ended up collecting the win against Pittsburgh on Thursday. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out a batter during the ninth inning.
The lefty had converted 21 straight save opportunities as a National entering Thursday, so a hiccup in a meaningless game isn't a concern. After all, Doolittle rewarded fantasy owners with a win and still boasts a high-end 2.40 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 for the campaign.
