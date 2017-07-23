Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second save in Washington

Doolittle allowed one unearned run on a walk and a strikeout en route to his second save as a National on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

The southpaw has allowed a run in both of his save opportunities thus far, but he continues to navigate through the frames to seal the win. Saturday was no different, as he had to overcome a fielding error to retire the side, ultimately forcing him to fire 18 pitches (13 strikes) to finish things out. The runs aren't great to see, but given the prior bullpen struggles the Nationals have endured this season, Doolittle's ability to actually save the game should keep him in high regard in Washington's relief corps.