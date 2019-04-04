Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second win

Doolittle (2-0) did not allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the win against the Phillies on Wednesday. He did not record a strikeout or walk a batter.

Doolittle kept the game tied 9-9 during the ninth inning and the Nationals then walked it off in the bottom of the frame. The veteran left-hander blew his lone save chance of the season -- by allowing two inherited runners to score -- but has given up only three hits across 2.2 scoreless innings to begin the season.