Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second win
Doolittle (2-0) did not allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the win against the Phillies on Wednesday. He did not record a strikeout or walk a batter.
Doolittle kept the game tied 9-9 during the ninth inning and the Nationals then walked it off in the bottom of the frame. The veteran left-hander blew his lone save chance of the season -- by allowing two inherited runners to score -- but has given up only three hits across 2.2 scoreless innings to begin the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save before earning win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches save to close spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns to form•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Roughed up Saturday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: No issues so far this spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Has 2019 option exercised•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...