Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Has 2019 option exercised
The Nationals exercised Doolittle's $6 million option for 2019, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Doolittle, who missed more than two months with a fractured toe, was one of the best relievers in the majors when healthy in 2018, so this comes as little surprise. The southpaw converted 25 of his 26 save chances while posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 60:6 K:BB across 45 innings. He figures to reprise his role as the team's closer in 2019.
