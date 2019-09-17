Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hit with loss Monday
Doolittle (6-5) took the loss Monday as the Nationals dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cardinals, getting charged with one run after walking one batter and striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.
The southpaw entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied 2-2, and Doolittle's free pass came around to score after his replacement, Hunter Strickland, served up a double to Marcell Ozuna. Doolittle has yet to record a save in September, but neither has any other Nats reliever, so it's not yet clear if he would once again be the preferred option at closer over Daniel Hudson should a save situation arise.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns Sunday as expected•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Slated for rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Completes successful sim game•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Targeting weekend activation•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hoping for minimum stay•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...