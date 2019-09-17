Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hit with loss Monday

Doolittle (6-5) took the loss Monday as the Nationals dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cardinals, getting charged with one run after walking one batter and striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.

The southpaw entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied 2-2, and Doolittle's free pass came around to score after his replacement, Hunter Strickland, served up a double to Marcell Ozuna. Doolittle has yet to record a save in September, but neither has any other Nats reliever, so it's not yet clear if he would once again be the preferred option at closer over Daniel Hudson should a save situation arise.