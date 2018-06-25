Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Keeps rolling, gets another save
Doolittle picked up his 21st save of the season against the Phillies on Sunday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a clean ninth inning to lock down Washington's 8-6 victory.
The left-hander kept his All Star-caliber campaign humming right along in this contest, making quick work of the Phillies to pick up yet another save. His numbers this season are simply phenomenal, as Doolittle has complemented the 21 saves with a 1.60 ERA and an untouchable 0.53 WHIP to go along with 44 strikeouts over 33.2 innings.
