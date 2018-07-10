Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Lands on disabled list with toe injury
Doolittle was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left toe inflammation Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
With the All-Star break coming up, Doolittle could end up missing just six games, if he ends up missing the minimum amount of time. The issue didn't seem to be affecting his performance, as he hadn't allowed a run in his last five appearances and had allowed just one in his last 15. A precise timeline for his return is not yet clear. Kelvin Herrera is the top candidate to replace Doolittle in the ninth.
