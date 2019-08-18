Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Lands on IL after blowup outing

Doolittle was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee tendinitis, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

He gave up four runs (three home runs) and recorded just one out in Saturday's save opportunity, pitching for a second day in a row. It sounds like the Nationals mostly want to just give their closer an extended rest in hopes that he will be able to get right for the final month of the season. Even upon his activation, they may no longer use him on back-to-back days. Daniel Hudson, Hunter Strickland and Fernando Rodney could all be options to get save opportunities in the short term.