Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Lands on IL after blowup outing
Doolittle was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee tendinitis, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
He gave up four runs (three home runs) and recorded just one out in Saturday's save opportunity, pitching for a second day in a row. It sounds like the Nationals mostly want to just give their closer an extended rest in hopes that he will be able to get right for the final month of the season. Even upon his activation, they may no longer use him on back-to-back days. Daniel Hudson, Hunter Strickland and Fernando Rodney could all be options to get save opportunities in the short term.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...