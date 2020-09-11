Doolittle was diagnosed with an oblique strain and placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Doolittle doesn't have a precise timeline for his return, but with just 16 days left in the regular season, his chances of returning before the end of the campaign appear slim. The former closer didn't record a single save this season and struggled to a 5.87 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in 7.2 innings of work.