Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Locks down 14th save Saturday
Doolittle pitched a clean 14th inning Saturday against the Braves to earn his 14th save of the season.
Doolittle needed just eight pitches -- five of which were strikes -- to slam the door on the Braves in the 14th inning, getting all three batters he faced to fly out. He now has three saves in the last five days and owns a pristine 1.71 ERA and 38:3 K:BB through 26.1 innings on the season.
