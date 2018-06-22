Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Locks down 20th save
Doolittle slammed the door on Baltimore on Thursday, firing a perfect ninth innings to secure his 20th save of the season in a 4-2 victory.
Doolittle has locked down a save in both his opportunities since Washington acquired Kelvin Herrera and it looks like he's the clear closer moving forward. The 31-year-old lefty has a 1.65 ERA and 43:3 K:BB in 32.2 innings. He's also converted 20-of-21 save opportunities, with the lone blown attempt coming back on May 19.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 19th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Retains role as closer•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 17th save Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects 16th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Adds another quick save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Locks down 14th save Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...