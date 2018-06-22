Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Locks down 20th save

Doolittle slammed the door on Baltimore on Thursday, firing a perfect ninth innings to secure his 20th save of the season in a 4-2 victory.

Doolittle has locked down a save in both his opportunities since Washington acquired Kelvin Herrera and it looks like he's the clear closer moving forward. The 31-year-old lefty has a 1.65 ERA and 43:3 K:BB in 32.2 innings. He's also converted 20-of-21 save opportunities, with the lone blown attempt coming back on May 19.