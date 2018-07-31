Nationals' Sean Doolittle: MRI revealed minimal change
Doolittle had an MRI on his injured foot Monday which was virtually unchanged from the one he underwent the previous week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The lack of progress means that Doolittle is still not close to returning, though team trainers were reportedly happy that his condition hasn't gotten worse. Kelvin Herrera should remain the Nationals' closer for the time being.
