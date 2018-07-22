Nationals' Sean Doolittle: MRI reveals stress reaction

Doolittle underwent an MRI on the injured toe on his left foot Saturday, which revealed that the closer was dealing with a stress reaction, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. The Nationals don't have a timetable for Doolittle's return, but it's expected that he'll be sidelined for at least a few more weeks.

Doolittle was shut down earlier this month after an initial MRI revealed that he was dealing with a strained toe, but the expectation was that he would be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break. However, Doolittle didn't quite feel right during a bullpen session Friday and was sent in for another checkup, after which it was determined his injury was more serious than initially expected. Doolittle will presumably be on a no-throw schedule until the pain in his foot subsides, making it difficult to when the 31-year-old might be ready to rejoin the Washington bullpen. In the meantime, Kelvin Herrera will likely head what could be a committee approach to the ninth inning that may also feature Ryan Madson.