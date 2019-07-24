Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nabs 22nd save

Doolittle gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 22nd save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The southpaw closer has put together a strong July, posting a 1.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through eight innings with two wins and four saves. Doolittle should remain the top dog in the Nats bullpen even if the club brings in bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline.