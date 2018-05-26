Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 10th save Friday
Doolittle struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings Friday to record his 10th save of the season in a 9-5 win over the Marlins.
Brandon Kintzler put two runners on base in the eighth inning, creating the save situation for Doolittle, but the left-hander quickly retired Justin Bour and Starlin Castro to neutralize the threat and then breezed through the ninth. Doolittle now has a 2.01 ERA and eye-popping 35:3 K:BB through 22.1 innings on the season.
