Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 10th save
Doolittle allowed a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-4 win over Atlanta.
The southpaw had given up runs in three of his prior four appearances, but Doolittle was in peak form Tuesday, fanning Johan Camargo, Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman to shut the door. Doolittle now carries a 3.52 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 23 innings this season.
