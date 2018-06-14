Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 17th save Wednesday

Doolittle struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 17th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Yankees.

He's blown only one save all year so far, and Doolittle's numbers are among the league's elite as he's posted a 1.52 ERA and 41:3 K:BB through 29.2 innings. If he can stay healthy, the left-hander should easily top last year's career-high 24 saves, and he could get there by the All-Star break.