Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 20th save

Doolittle gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Phillies.

The veteran closer continues to get the job done as part of a remarkable turnaround by the Nats' bullpen. Since the beginning of June, Doolittle has posted a 2.20 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings while converting 10 of 12 save chances, adding three wins to his ledger as well.