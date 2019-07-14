Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 20th save
Doolittle gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Phillies.
The veteran closer continues to get the job done as part of a remarkable turnaround by the Nats' bullpen. Since the beginning of June, Doolittle has posted a 2.20 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings while converting 10 of 12 save chances, adding three wins to his ledger as well.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Captures win after blown save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records save despite allowing run•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Wins fifth game•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Avoids danger to earn save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Allows run in non-save situation•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records one-out save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.