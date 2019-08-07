Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down 25th save

Doolittle allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 25th save of the season in a win over the Giants.

The southpaw is a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances since the All-Star break, posting a 1.69 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB over 10.2 innings to begin the second half. On the season, Doolittle now sports a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 K/9 with 25 saves in 29 opportunities.