Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nails down fifth save

Doolittle allowed a hit and a walk, but he recorded his fifth save of the year in a 10-8 victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

He only has five saves, but Doolittle has been great to open this season. He's posted a 1.15 ERA and the only blown save he has came in a situation where he allowed two inherited runners to score during the eighth inning in a game more than a month ago. Doolittle is also 3-1 with a 1.21 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this year.