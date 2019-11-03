Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nationals exercise 2020 option
The Nationals will pick up Doolittle's $6.5 million club option for 2020, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Washington featured the worst bullpen in the majors during 2019, but Doolittle was called upon early and often throughout the season. The 33-year-old had a 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 66:15 K:BB over 60 innings while converting 29 of 35 save opportunities, while the heavy usage early in the season likely contributed to a decline in his numbers in the second half. Daniel Hudson finished the season as the Nationals top option at closer, but Doolittle should be the favorite for the role entering 2020 with Hudson heading for free agency.
