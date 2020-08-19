Manager Dave Martinez said Doolittle (knee) could face live hitters Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Doolittle has been sidelined for a little more than a week with right knee inflammation, but he felt alright during a 20-pitch throwing session Wednesday and could ramp things up this weekend if he checks out OK in the coming days. A possible return date for the right-hander should emerge after Friday's session against live hitters.
