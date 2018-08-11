Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nearing mound work

Doolittle (toe) is ready to attempt throwing off a mound, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is an important step for Doolittle, especially with the toe issue being on his left foot, which he uses to push off the mound. The 31-year-old began throwing without the walking boot Wednesday and how the toe responds to any mound work should provide a better indication of his return timetable. Ryan Madson should continue in the closer's role for the near future with Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) also on the disabled list.

