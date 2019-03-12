Nationals' Sean Doolittle: No issues so far this spring

Doolittle struck out one in a scoreless inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The Nats' closer has a 0.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB through three spring innings, and Doolittle appears to be on track for the regular season. Rumors abound that the club is still interested in signing Craig Kimbrel to bolster its bullpen, which could have a huge impact on Doolittle's usage and fantasy value, but as the roster currently stands he has no challenger for ninth-inning work after posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 60:6 K:BB in 45 innings last year while converting 25 of 26 save chances.