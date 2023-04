Doolittle (elbow) had yet to be cleared for mound work as of Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle has been throwing on flat ground, but it will remain difficult to map out a timetable for his 2023 debut until he begins throwing bullpen sessions. The veteran reliever now seems likely to miss all of April as he recovers from surgery last July to repair a partially torn UCL in his left elbow.