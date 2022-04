Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Doolittle (elbow) hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle has been on the injured list for a week and has been cleared to resume workouts, but he'll presumably require more than a minimal stay on the IL since he isn't yet throwing. A better timetable for the southpaw's return to game action is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.