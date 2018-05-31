Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches 13th save Wednesday
Doolittle allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 13th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Orioles.
The left-hander gave up as many hits in his first nine pitches as Max Scherzer did in his eight innings, but Doolittle quickly settled down after picking off Craig Gentry trying to steal third base for his first out. The Nats closer now has a 1.78 ERA and minuscule 0.63 WHIP through 24 appearances and 25.1 innings.
