Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches 15th save Tuesday
Doolittle struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to collect his 15th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Astros.
The lefty's now reeled off 12 straight scoreless appearances and converted 12 straight save chances, locking down the back end of a Nats bullpen that looked like the team's Achilles heel through the early part of the season. Doolittle has a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 since being traded from Oakland, and there's no reason to think he's going to stumble any time soon.
